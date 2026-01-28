Emergency Declaration from Winter storm prompts vote from Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus was spared from the worst of the damage brought on by Winter Storm Fern, but the city government took precautionary measures to keep employees safe.

City leaders postponed the start of business on Monday until noon to give them time to assess road conditions and any possible damage, and allow for workers who live out of town to get in safely.

There was some question about whether the employees would have to make up the time.

Since Governor Tate Reeves had declared a statewide emergency, city leaders were able to make an Emergency Declaration for the city.

This allowed the City Council to vote on whether to pay employees for the full day or have them make up the time.

They voted to pay them for the full day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.