Emergency management officials survey storm damage in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency management officials were surveying damage in Union County after storms hit the area this morning.

Four structures, including a church, were damaged when heavy rain and strong winds blew through the Enterprise Community around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were on the scene, helping tarp roofs, and clearing roads of downed trees and other debris.

Workers from the National Weather Service out of Memphis also were on hand to look at the damage, to determine if a tornado or straight-line winds hit the area.

The National Weather Service in Memphis determined that an EF1 tornado hit the area.

“What we do is start doing damage assessments on the houses, turn those into the state and get folks back the best they can,” said Curt Clayton, Union County EMA Director.

“So what we’re looking for is the way the damage path is spread out, with straight-line winds you will see damage laying in the same direction, maybe spread out a little bit, but with tornado damage see things converge a little bit things could be tossed about in different directions,” said Todd Beal, NWS Memphis.

No injuries were reported and all roads were cleared by noon. Clayton said the damage won’t be enough to request assistance from the state.

