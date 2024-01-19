Emergency repair impacts Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway traffic

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WCBI) – An emergency repair is having an impact on travel along the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the Demopolis Lock closed for emergency repairs earlier this week.

There’s no estimated time for the repairs to be made to the upper miter gate.

It’s our understanding this is the gate that helps raise and lower water levels for boats and barges to move through the lock.

This repair will also close down a direct route to the Gulf of Mexico for industrial traffic in north Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X