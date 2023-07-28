Emergency responders in Tupelo add a new truck for rescue missions

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Fire Department and North Mississippi Medical Center have new emergency vehicles to answer medical calls.

NMMC Emergency Services has new ambulances that feature a new design, along with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and a device called a “power load” that helps crews put stretchers in the ambulance.

The fire department has a “Sprint Vehicle” which is equipped to provide medical care to patients until ambulance service crews arrive on scene.

Interim Fire Chief Brad Robinson says the Sprint vehicle will help TFD provide the best service to residents.

“The Sprint gives us a different option to get to the location a little faster,” said Robinson. “Eventually, we want to bring a higher level of care to help out so we can work partners with ambulance service to work a little faster, get better care to patients and you’re right, the fire department is not just a fire department anymore. We encompass so many different capabilities nowadays.”

About 50% of Tupelo firefighters are EMTS. Chief Robinson says the goal is to get all firefighters certified as EMTS eventually.