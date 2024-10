Employee airlifted after a work accident in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County road department employee was injured on the job.

The incident happened October 28, on East Minnie Vaughn Road.

County Administrator Jay Fisher confirmed the accident occurred while the worker was in a bucket truck.

Tree limbs were being trimmed at the time of the incident.

The worker, who was not identified, was airlifted out of the area for treatment.

