Employers are looking for their new team members for the summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out and while some students are looking forward to taking it easy, others see it as a good time to make a little cash.

Many businesses see a boost in the Summer months, and that can be good news for those who are willing to put in the time and the effort..

Whether it’s 3 or 103. businesses are trying to fill their staffs.

I talked to some employers and they said that they are expecting to hear from students who are willing to get the job done. School is out for most students

While some people are going to the beach, others are in search of a summer job.

Ashli Coggins Marketing and sponsorship manager of Starkville Parks and Rec said they start early on their hiring process, so they can be prepared for the summer rush.

“That is because when the summer season moves in, especially in July or August that’s when our sports tourism picks up. We have a lot of tournament directors that want to come to Starkville and do baseball tournaments or soccer tournaments during the offseason,” said Coggins.

Coggins says they are almost fully staffed but they are still looking for a few more people to join the team.

“Would say that we are probably 85 percent staffed and we do still have a few openings from concession team members, guest service representatives, and things of that nature,” said Coggins.

Parks and Rec have been handling the Summer Surge for years.. But Walk-Ons, the newest restaurant in town, is busy building its *first* team.

General Manager, Terry Long, says that they have gotten a few team members but he understands that school is just now ending.

“We’ve had a lot come in and not as many as I would hope for but last week was finals week and graduation so I wasn’t expecting a whole lot that week. But hopefully, we will see some coming in the next few weeks as they come in for their summer classes and what not,” said Long.

And Long says that after two years of the pandemic, people are getting out again, enjoying their favorite spots, and looking for new ones.

“Coming out of it people are looking to get back out and get back into the workforce and people are looking to have a great place to eat, to have a great time, and play some games and hopefully we will have some people that will want to work in that environment,” said Long.

Long says they are doing open interviews Monday through Friday at the LaQuinta in Starkville.