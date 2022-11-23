Employers are now looking for their new employees after plant closes

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- After Hundreds of employees with United furniture lost their job overnight, many are now wondering where to go and what to do next.

Jobs in the area are now reaching out to those who are looking for their next employer and some businesses are even hiring on the spot.

Community Development Foundation Maury Giachelli Director of Existing Business development and CEO David Rumbarger say people looking for a job have the opportunity to join the job fair on November 29 at ICC Beldin from 8 to 5 and its possible they could have a new job secured by as early as next week.

“The companies that we have talked to recently are looking and looking to backfill some positions that they have open for a while,” said Giachelli.

“We hate that anyone has to go through the opportunity to find a new job but there are opportunities in this economy right now, especially next Tuesday. There will be employers making job offers to potential employees that come from United,” said Rumbarger.

The job fair is planned to have over 20 employers looking for their next team member.

