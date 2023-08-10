End of the week storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While Thursday afternoon was much drier than the morning, rain is not staying away for the end of the week. Temperatures are continuing to feel like standard August heat.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and storms will be returning to northern Mississippi tonight. Severe risk is staying low, within the Level 1 – Marginal Risk. Temperatures are staying warm and muggy in the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage will remain heavy.

FRIDAY: High temperatures holding strong in the low to middle 90s for the last day of our week. Rain will be continuing throughout the day. Low temperatures maintain in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Warming just by a few more degrees! High temps will be in the middle to potentially upper 90s. Much drier conditions are in store. However a rogue shower still may be possible. Overnight lows continuing in the middle 70s.