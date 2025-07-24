End of week “cool down”

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Slightest dip in temps for Friday but immediately getting hotter by the weekend. Isolated to scattered rain will stick to the afternoons.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Just stay indoors at this point! It is going to be another sticky night in NE MS. Lows only dropping into the upper 70s. Plenty of humidity to go around…and stay around.

FRIDAY: The Gulf Low continues moving West, wrapping additional amounts of Gulf moisture into MS. This will increase our cloud coverage, as well as the chance for afternoon to evening showers/storms. Not a washout, but be prepared for heavier bouts of rainfall. On the bright side, afternoon highs are expected to be “cooler”. High temperatures should only reach into the lower 90s, compared to our middle to upper 90s the past few days.

WEEKEND: Slightly cooler temperatures are not lasting long, we quickly return to the middle 90s over the weekend. Humidity maintains, locking in the isolated chance for rain through the afternoons.