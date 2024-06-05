End of week rain break

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Completing round one of scattered showers and storms tonight. There will be a quick break from the rain and humidity, before another front brings in the next round of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will stay possible through the evening, looking ending after midnight. Lows will drop to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: A few light,leftover showers may be possible early Thursday morning, riding along the passing cold front. Winds will turn westerly ahead of the next front, and this will usher in hotter air by afternoon. We expect highs to reach the low 90s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Briefly lower humidity will be the story Friday & Saturday as drier air works in from the north. We don’t expect any rain either day as well, with a mostly clear sky! By Sunday, yet another front will be in the pipeline…so at least scattered storms are back in the forecast by Sunday PM.