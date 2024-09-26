End of week rain, nicer next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Outer bands from Helene will increase the moisture and rain chance for the end of our week. Clearer conditions return next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Added moisture from Helene will slowly get wrapped in from the east, meaning clouds should slowly increase through the evening. A few showers are possible, but more likely the rain should develop overnight. Temperatures tonight will be nice, in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: A picturesque fall day… overcast sky and rain with cooler temperatures. While rain intensity won’t necessarily be heavy, rain is expected across the corner throughout the day. Especially along and North of US 82. Heavier showers are likely closer to the MS/TN border. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Tishomingo, Prentiss, Alcorn, and Tippah counties. A relatively cool and breezy day is expected, with highs in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Due to the larger upper-air low, absorbing the remnants of Helene, clearing will be slow on Saturday. A few showers are likely through the day, with highs holding in the middle to upper 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy day Sunday with limited rain, highs trying to push back into the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunnier days ahead! We’ll see highs bounce back into the 80s throughout the week, possibly low 90s by the end.