Ending the weekend off with showers, heat building for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of our Sunday has been filled with clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. We will end the weekend with a partly cloudy sky, but get ready for that warm up! The heat has returned in Northeast Mississippi, and it will be building through the week.

TONIGHT: Most of the showers and storms have exited our region, but some of us could see a lingering shower or two overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY: Warming back up! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s, but with an increase in humidity, heat indices could be as high as 105 degrees. This is what has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory beginning tomorrow at 10 am and lasting until 7 pm. We could squeeze out a shower or two in the afternoon, but most of us will have a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will fall in the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The heat will stick around for the rest of the week with temperatures making it up into the mid and upper 90s each day. Isolated chances to see a shower or two will be with us too, but expect more sunshine compared to last week!