Nonprofit formed to honor the memory of late first responders

First Responders Foundation will also provide other support for first responders and their families

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – In the days after the fatal AirCare medical helicopter crash in Madison County, Kelly Burleson was amazed at the outpouring of grief, tributes, and other accolades for the three crew members. It was also a personal loss.

“I lost a good friend of mine,” Burleson said.

She wanted to do something to honor first responders who lost their lives on the job, and also help first responders and their families who are going through tough times.

So Burleson started the First Responders Foundation.

‘Its role is to provide financial, emotional support, and recognition for first responders. Eventually, I would like to have it grow to have scholarships for people who want to get into first responder careers,” Burleson said.

The Foundation will hold a kick-off event at Saltillo City Park next month, but they have already started to generate a lot of interest and assist a first responder in need.

“We had a fellow first responder who fell and broke her leg and had no way to get around her home and lived by herself, so we had a donation from the nursing facility that donated a wheelchair so she could be mobile,” she said.

Burleson encourages people not to take first responders for granted.

“Give them support, praise them, say thank you, it is a big thing for all of us, it goes a long way.”

The First Responders Foundation kickoff event is set for May 17 at Saltillo City Park, from 10 am until 4 pm.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.