It’s been almost 11 years since a tornado came through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Speedy Calvert and Jim Mcadory still remember the moment an EF4 tornado whipped through Louisville eleven years ago.

“We were in the center of the hospital. The hospital is a substantial building,” said Jim Mcadory, tornado survivor. “When it hit the hospital, the best way that I can describe it is like an electric shock hit the hospital, it just shook the whole building.”

“We had a dream home, basically a two-story home, and when we came out of the small bathroom that we were in, the top story was gone,” said Calvert, a tornado survivor. “So, it was a total loss of house and property.”

Eleven years ago, more than a million square feet of industrial space and about 400 buildings were damaged.

Worse than that, ten lives were lost.

“The fact that we made it through it certainly proves our resiliency, it proves that we are a community that comes together in a time of struggle,” said Will Hill, Louisville’s Mayor. “I would not say we are better because of it, but in many ways, there are things that have become better because of that.”

Since the tornado left debris and took lives, the city of Louisville has added a safe room.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill said, the damage that mother nature caused that day was devastating, but it did help them better prepare for future severe weather.

“Having a safe room has really shown that because we see the seriousness,” said Hill. “We see the eyes of the citizens in this community often when we open it up as a tornado threat, that there is real anxiety, fear, and respect for the weather.”

Calvert also said seeing the damage to his home and what the tornado did to Winston Plywood has changed the way he responds when severe weather is in the area.

“We get in our safe place.” said Calvert. “We listen to you guys, we listen to our weather radio, and we know the path that it is coming in, and we know that it might hit where we are.”

Monday April 28th marks the eleven-year anniversary of the deadly EF4 tornado.

