Not done raining yet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – NE Mississippi is not done seeing the rain quite yet. Showers and storms continue into the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds, scattered showers, and a few rumbles of thunder will maintain overnight. Mild temperatures continue, in the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Another day, another chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue being present across the Magnolia State. High temperatures will stick to the upper 70s to lower 80s. If we aren’t seeing the rain, the clouds and humidity will hold strong. Low to middle 60s maintain as mild overnight low temperatures.

WEEKEND: Trying to get back into the lower 80s. Rain chance continues, but will lessen through the weekend. Lighter chances by Sunday. Lows stick to the 60s.