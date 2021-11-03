EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 11

Our Game of the Week for Week 11 has been announced!

Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy. It’s a second-round matchup in the MAIS playoffs.

When the teams met in September, the Patriots got it done 30-0 in a game that included a lightning delay. The Volunteers are hot, they have won four of their last five games while Heritage’s only loss of the year came against Leake Academy a few weeks ago.

We’ll have live shots at 5 and 6 on Friday from Heritage and full highlights along with a recap during EndZone at 10 and 11 on WCBI and The CW.