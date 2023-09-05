EndZone Game of the Week announced (Week 3)

Our EndZone Game of the Week has been announced for Week 3!

Amory and Caledonia will get the spotlight this week. The Panthers are 2-0 on the season after defeating Saltillo and Pontotoc. They outscored those opponents 51-19 in those two contests combined. The Caledonia Cavaliers are coming off a 23-21 victory over Itawamba last week at home and sit at 1-1 this season. You can hear from both coaches throughout the week right here on WCBI and we will have live previews on Friday from the Caledonia football field at 5 and 6 p.m.