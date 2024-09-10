EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 3

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 2 will be Calhoun City at Aberdeen. The 2A Wildcats will go head-to-head with the 3A Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Calhoun City is fresh off a 40-0 win over Okolona. The Wildcats have yet to allow a single point this season, shutting out both opponents thus far.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs secured their first win 40-12 over West Lowndes last week. Aberdeen is looking to bounce back this season after going 1-9 in 2023.

We’ll have live coverage at 6 p.m from Aberdeen and highlights on EndZone at 10 and 11 p.m.