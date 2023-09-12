Endzone Game of the Week announced (Week 4)

Our Endzone Game of the Week is set and we’ve got a good one. Choctaw County is hitting the road to take on Winona. It’s a heavy weight battle between two of the top teams in 3A. Winona is undefeated and its offense has been on fire, scoring at least 32 points in each game so far.

Choctaw county is 2-1, coming off of a one point loss to Ripley that head coach Dillon Mitchell said they let slip away. Winona won this matchup a year ago 40-29 but both teams feel they have improved tremendously.

We’ll continue to preview this matchup throughout the week.