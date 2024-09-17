EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 4

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 4 will be Starkville at Louisville. The 4A versus 7A matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with 20 more wins than the Wildcats. But Louisville took the win last year by four points on the road.

The Wildcats have a 29-game win streak that dates back to the 2022 season. Their last loss? To Starkville on Sept. 16, 2022.

We’ll have live coverage from Louisville and highlights on EndZone at 10 and 11 p.m.