EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 5

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 5 will be Pontotoc at New Albany. The 4A versus 5A matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Both teams are 3-0 heading into the matchup. New Albany defeated Itawamba 38-21 last Friday, meanwhile, Pontotoc took down North Pontotoc 49-14.

We will be live from New Albany ahead of the game and will have highlights at 10 and 11 p.m. on EndZone.