EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 6

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 6 will be Tupelo at West Point. The 7A versus 5A matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Tupelo leads the series 30-12 against West Point. But the Green Wave won last year’s matchup 21-20 in Tupelo.

The Golden Wave enter Friday’s matchup 5-0, meanwhile, the Green Wave are sitting at 2-2 after a rough start to the year.

We will be live from West Point ahead of the game and will have highlights at 10 and 11 p.m. on EndZone.