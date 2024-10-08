EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 7

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 7 will be Hamilton at East Webster. The 3A versus 2A matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines are 10-5 all-time versus the Lions. East Webster won the last meeting between these two teams, topping Hamilton by 29 points.

East Webster is coming off a tough 49-21 loss at Choctaw County. That was the Wolverine’s first loss of the season, dropping them to 5-1.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is also fresh off a loss to Calhoun City. The Lions are 4-2 heading into Friday’s matchup.

We will be live from East Webster ahead of the game and will have highlights at 10 and 11 p.m. on EndZone.