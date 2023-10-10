EndZone Game of the Week announced (Week 8)

Our EndZone Game of the Week for Week 8 has been announced! It’s Heritage Academy at Starkville Academy.

The rivalry between the Patriots and Volunteers is arguably the best of any in our viewing area. Starkville Academy (6-2) has lost its last eight games against Heritage (0-8), but this may be the year they end the drought due to the Patriots’ slow start to the season. We’ll have full highlights, live previews at 5 and 6 from the Volunteers’ field on Friday and you can hear from head coaches Tobias Smith and Chase Nicholson throughout the week during our sportscasts at 5, 6, and 10.