EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 8

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 8 will be Starkville Academy at Heritage Academy. The MAIS district matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Volunteers won the rivalry game 42-0 last season. But the Patriots went winless in 2023.

Heritage Academy is 5-3 entering the matchup, meanwhile Starkville Academy is 3-5. Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough losses.

We will be live from Heritage Academy ahead of the game and will have highlights at 10 and 11 p.m. on EndZone.