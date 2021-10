EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 8

Our WCBI EndZone Game of the Week for Week 8 has been announced!

Houston (6-1) at Pontotoc (4-3)

Red Parker and the Hilltoppers are coming off their first loss of the year at North Pontotoc so you know they will be looking to bounce back. They visit a 4-3 Pontotoc team that has won back-to-back games against New Albany and South Pontotoc.

We will have full highlights at 10 (WCBI) and 11 (The CW) from Pontotoc on Friday night.