EndZone Game of the Week announced (Week 9)

Our Game of the Week for Week 9 of Endzone has been announced! Vardaman at Smithville.

The Rams have made a great argument for the best 1A team in the state. Vardaman is 7-0 on the year and hasn’t allowed a single point in its last three contests (dating back to September 15th). The Rams’ defense has been suffocating opponents and has only given up 6.6 points per game. They’ll travel to Smithville to battle the Seminoles who have been shaky as of late but have a couple of nice wins this year and anything can happen in a 1A Region 4 game! You can hear from Vardaman head coach Brennan Pugh and Smithville head coach Chad Collums throughout the week on WCBI and we will have live previews from Smithville at 5 and 6 on Friday.