HS baseball: South Pontotoc tops West Lauderdale, moves on to north half title series

The South Pontotoc baseball team topped West Lauderdale 3-2 in a winner-takes-all Game 3 to move on.

The Cougars won in walk-off fashion (passed ball) and now advance to the 4A north half championship series.

South Pontotoc will match up with Ripley as a trip to the state championship is on the line. Game 1 is a road contest for the Cougars on Friday night.