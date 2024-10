EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 9

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 9 will be Itawamba at Shannon. The 4A district matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Itawamba has won 10 out of the last 12 meetings with Shannon, but the Red Raiders won the 2023 game by 24 points at Itawamba.

We will be live from Shannon ahead of the game and will have highlights at 10 and 11 p.m. on EndZone.