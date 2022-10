EndZone Game of the Week announced (Week 9)

Our EndZone Game of the Week for Week 9 has been announced!

Vardaman (7-1) at Hamilton (8-0)

A classic 1A showdown with two teams who have been dominant this season. The Rams have won five in a row and Wade Tackett’s crew will look to remain perfect. We will have live reports from Hamilton at 5 and 6 on Friday along with full coverage during EndZone at 10 PM (on WCBI) and 11 PM (The CW).

Be sure to tune in, this one is set up to be a classic!