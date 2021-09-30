EndZone Game of the Week preview: Tupelo at Oxford

Our Game of the Week is a battle between Tupelo (5-0) and Oxford (3-2). The Chargers have won the last three meetings. Head coaches Ty Hardin and Chris Cutcliffe are prepared for a heavyweight fight.

“This week is a season-changing moment,” Hardin said. “We have an opportunity to play a team that is somewhat of a rival and has been to the state championship two years in a row. We get to get the measuring stick out to see how good we are.”

“They have great team speed. Play hard, chase the ball and do a lot of things we have to prepare for,” Cutcliffe said. “At the end of the day we control what we can and have to be excellent in our assignments and fundamentals and take care of the football. That’s one of the biggest things.”

Our Chris Bolton will have a live preview of the contest at 5 and 6 on Friday and you can find full highlights on WCBI’s EndZone at 10.