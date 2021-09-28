EndZone Game of the Week (Week 6) has been announced:

Week 6’s Game of the Week has been announced, and it has the potential to be an absolute classic.

Tupelo at Oxford.

The Golden Wave is 5-0 on the season and Ty Hardin’s group has been really impressive this year. The Chargers are 3-2 and just bounced back by defeating Murrah 38-0. Our Chris Bolton will be live at 5 and 6 o’clock this Friday on WCBI previewing the matchup from Oxford and you can watch full highlights during EndZone at 10 (on WCBI) and 11 (on The CW). During the 11 o’clock show we will hear from the coaches following the game’s conclusion.