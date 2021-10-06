EndZone Week 7 Game of the Week announced:

Our EndZone Week 7 Game of the Week has been announced!

Starkville (5-0) at Tupelo (5-1). The YellowJackets are coming off an impressive 28-21 win against Clinton and quarterback Trey Petty has developed into a serious threat to all defenses. The Golden Wave just lost its first game of the season at Oxford, but that lethal defense is prepared to make some serious noise at home.

We will have full highlights of the battle on EndZone this Friday at 10 (WCBI) and 11 (The CW), along with previews during our 5 and 6 o’clock newscasts.