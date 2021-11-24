EndZone’s Game of the Week announced:

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Our Game of the Week for the season finale of End Zone is Neshoba Central at West Point. It’s a 5A north half state title battle and Chris Chambless’s team is ready to roll. They have had a truly special season. They haven’t lost a game this year and their slimmest margin of victory in 2021 is 13 points. We’ll have full highlights for you this Friday on EndZone, it will air on WCBI at 10 and on the CW at 11. The Green Wave are looking for revenge after losing in the state championship game last season.