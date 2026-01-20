Enjoy The Sunshine Today! Rain Returns Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another nice but cool day for Tuesday, with rain chances returning back on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Copy & paste day from yesterday regarding our temperatures as highs will once again reach the upper 40s throughout most of the area. The good news is that we should expect even more sunshine than we saw on Monday!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another very cold night with mostly clear skies. If there is a consolation prize, it is that temperatures will drop down to the upper 20s rather than the low 20s that we have experienced the past three nights. Still very cold!

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will be the main story for our Wednesday. We will stay cloudy with a few light showers possible during the morning, but the main bulk of the rain looks to come during the afternoon and overnight hours. High temperatures will reach the low 50s.

WINTER WEATHER CONCERNS – Model trends continue to support very cold temperatures this weekend as highs currently look to only reach the mid 30s at best for Saturday and Sunday. That cold air coupled with the continued development of a low pressure system at The Gulf will set the stage for the necessary moisture to potentially bring a wintry mix into the area by this weekend. Adjustments to the the forecast will continue to be done as we are still four days out, but stay with us throughout this week as more updates become available.