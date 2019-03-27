Enrollment at CMSD drops after recent storm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A startling drop in the number of students in the Columbus Municipal School District is drawing concern.

More than two dozen students have moved in the month since the EF-3 tornado struck.

Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat talked about the fast decline and the collaboration with area leaders to get things back on track.

It’s no secret that Columbus faces a trying time dealing with the destruction left behind from February’s tornado and flooding. Families uprooted, some forced to leave town, feeling empty.

“That’s scary feeling. A feeling that unless you’ve been in that situation, it’s difficult. Especially if you have a family and children,” said Dr. Labat, who’s the Superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District.

Now, statistics from a student information system show that 33 students moved out of the Columbus Municipal School District. What’s more alarming, Dr. Cherie Labat says is 20 of those 33, have moved out of the state entirely.

“I think that’s an issue of going to live with relatives. So there’s some part of it if we wanted to draw a line in correlation to the storm, those 20 students at minimal probably went to stay with relatives,” said Dr. Labat.

The Monday after the storm 400 students were absent. Dr. Labat says if 25% of that group left, it’d put a financial strain on the district.

“Every dime counts,” said Dr. Labat.

The school’s funding is based on student population. Dr. Labat did the math and found that with 33 students gone, that’s around $165,000.

“Looking at those numbers, it doesn’t seem significant but if the trend continues, it’s only been a month out. It’s important to show how we have to collaborate as a community to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the students, the people who’ve been impacted because there’s indirect and direct impact of the tornado,” said Dr. Labat.

Dr. Labat is working closely with Emergency Management, non profits and other leaders to get ideas on how to rebuild the city and the school district.

“Anything we can do to keep these families here, we want them to stay in this community and understand we’re going to support them,” said Dr. Labat.

Federal funding was delayed as damage assessments were being done after the flood waters went down. Dr. Labat says hopefully the city will see that help trickling in so people can start to get back on their feet.