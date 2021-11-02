Enrollment down across Mississippi’s 8 public universities

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Enrollment across Mississippi’s 8 public universities is down slightly compared to last year’s numbers.

Total enrollment for all of the schools in the system was down by only 644 students.

That represents a drop of only 8 tenths of a percent.

In our region, both Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi saw modest increases.

MSU added 100 students, and the Oxford Campus of Ole Miss is up 132.

But, Mississippi University for Women saw one of the biggest *drops* in enrollment.

Total enrollment at The W was down 227 students or about 8.4 percent.