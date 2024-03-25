Entegrity Energy Partners brings more solar capability to MSU

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is number one in the SEC in power ranking. Solar Power, that is.

The university has entered into an agreement with Entegrity Energy Partners to add more solar capability to campus.

The $2.5 million project will provide some of the campus’s needs while also taking some of the power load off of Starkville Utilities.

Ryan Burrage with Entegrity said having solar in the fuel mix is good for resiliency on campus and can give the university power when it needs it most.

“So, the university does have a turbine system where they can fire up these turbines and basically go off the grid when it’s needed, when energy demand is high, like August through September timeline when we’re all running our air conditioners,” said Burrage.

The solar development is projected to save the university around $24 million in energy costs over the lifetime of the project.

