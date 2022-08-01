Entergy customers can receive an $80 refund

JACKON, Miss. (WCBI)- Some Entergy customers in our viewing area are due for a refund check.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says all 421 thousand Entergy customers are owed an 80 dollars refund after the Public Service Commission and Entergy reached an agreement settling a $300-million lawsuit.

Counties in our viewing area that benefit from that settlement are Calhoun, Choctaw, Grenada, and Webster.

To receive your one-time $80 check, you can sign up at www.entergy-mississippi.com.

If you choose not to sign up for the refund, you will receive an $80 credit towards your Entergy bill in September.

You have until August 17th, to sign up for the $80 check.