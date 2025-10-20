EPA Administrator tours Toyota Mississippi plant

Since his confirmation in January as the EPA’s 17th administrator, Lee Zeldin has been on a tour of manufacturers and businesses across the country, listening to their concerns. He said it is important to have policies that not only protect the environment but also promote business growth and expansion.

“One of the problems is if you don’t consult with those who are impacted by the regulations and you get it wrong, you end up with companies instituting technologies that otherwise do not make sense, might have higher costs for consumers, a vehicle that they might want to afford might become out of reach,” Zeldin said.

Governors, senators and representatives have toured the Toyota Mississippi plant. But this is the first visit by a Cabinet member. And while team members were working hard, it was also their time to shine.

“Exciting , that he would take the time to visit us. We are proud of our operation here,” said Toyota Mississippi Environmental Manager Sean McCarthy. He said the automaker’s future plans will have more of a positive impact on the environment, while producing top quality cars.

“In the coming future, don’t want to say we are moving away, but will include the hybrid for the Corolla. Will make plans, modifications in the future, to our production, but we are excited about that,” McCarthy said.

Administrator Zeldin also leaned about other initiatives that have caused Toyota Mississippi to be the North American model for promoting sustainable environmental performance.

The Blue Springs plant also maintains 1,540 acres of diverse wildlife habitats, including grasslands, forests, wetlands and storm water ponds.