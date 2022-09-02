Eric Crosswhite launches movie watchlist on WCBI Sunrise

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In a new weekly segment, Sunrise anchor Eric Crosswhite, will share some fresh movie recommendations from all categories.

First up — something for the whole family — A Goofy Movie.

“In my opinion, eclipsed by everybody’s love for Toy Story in 1995, this film fashioned Disney’s old school type animation. Nostalgic of Disney channel in the 90s. If you’re my age, you know what I’m talking about,” said Eric.

The movie is a tight hour and 22 minutes but feels like a full adventure epic. You can thank it’s amazing comedic pace for that.

“Best thing about this movie though? The soundtrack. YouTube the song “I2I” and see if it doesn’t take you back to the 90s,” said Eric.

A Goofy Movie is streaming on Disney Plus.

Moving on to 1999’s Election. Reese Witherspoon and Mathew Broderick star as a teacher and student caught in a political chess match set within an election for high school student council.

“Very funny and incredibly deep, it speaks volumes about choices we make early on in life and how they stick with us,” said Eric.

This is not for the kids — maybe older teens and up.

Right now it’s streaming on Direct TV.

“My favorite line from the film — “Larry, we’re not electing the pope here. Just tell me who won,” said Eric.

Finally, The Hunted. Released in 2003 and directed by William Friedkin — same guy that made The Exorcist — if that tells you anything.

Tommy Lee Jones plays a survivalist expert tracking an assassin he trained, Benecio Del Torro, who has gone mad in the deep woods.

“A little on the scary side but I would call it an action thriller,” said Eric.

Fun fact — it stars the great Lonny Chapman, who was a distant relative of mine. True story.

The Hunted is streaming on Paramount Plus.

“Best line of the movie — “If I’m not back in two days, It’ll mean I’m dead,” said Eric.

Tune in next week for Eric’s next 3 movies on his watchlist.