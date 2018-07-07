Escaped convict “Pretty Boy Floyd” caught after two days on the run, authorities say

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — An inmate has been captured in Mississippi, two days after escaping from a state prison. The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Michael F. Wilson, known as “Pretty Boy Floyd,” was captured Saturday evening in the coastal city of Ocean Springs.

MDOC Investigator Sean Smith says he was caught in a neighborhood traveling on foot and is being returned to the MDOC facility, CBS Biloxi, Mississippi affiliate WLOX reports.

He was discovered missing Thursday afternoon from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, which is about 70 miles northeast of Ocean Springs.

Wilson was sentenced to two life sentences in September 2015 for killing two people in coastal Harrison County a year earlier.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across South Mississippi participated in the intense manhunt for Wilson. Investigator Smith told WLOX more than 50 officers have joined in the search.

The prison in Leakesville was put on lockdown Thursday and remained that way after Wilson was caught.