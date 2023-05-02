Escaped Hinds County inmate found dead; Last escapee still at large

NEW ORLEANS (WCBI) – Only one of the four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County remains at large.

34-year-old Casey Grayson has been found, dead.

In a Twitter post, Hinds County Sheriff confirmed that a deceased black male found Sunday in a vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop was Grayson.

No cause of death has been determined, but drug paraphernalia was reportedly found near the scene. An autopsy will be performed.

Of the four who escaped on April 22, that leaves only Corey Harrison on the run.

Dylan Arrington died in a standoff with police in Leake County, and Jerry Raynes was captured late last week in Texas. He is being extradited to Mississippi.

