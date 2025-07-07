Man charged with child sex crime in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Calhoun County is facing a child sex crime.

Austin Bevils has been charged with sexual battery.

Calhoun County Chief Deputy Dean Poynor said the incident happened this past weekend.

The mother of the child confronted Bevils at the time of the alleged incident.

She called deputies, and he left the home.

Bevils was arrested shortly thereafter.

He’s since been interviewed by investigators.

Bond for Bevils was set at $10,000.

