Two men charged with buying a vehicle using false info in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges after buying a vehicle using false information.

On July 2, Tupelo Police responded to Carlock Dodge on Cross Creek Drive in response to a False Pretense report.

When officers arrived, employees at the dealership told police that an individual had purchased a vehicle using fraudulent information.

Several hours later, police responded to the scene after two individuals arrived at the dealership in the fraudulently purchased vehicle.

Antoine Hartzog of Missouri and Michael Williams of South Dakota were arrested.

Both Hartzog and Williams were charged with one count each of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense and are being held without bond.

This case is still under investigation and will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

