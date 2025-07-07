Investigations continues for a deadly shooting in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly shooting in Verona remains under investigation.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 34-year-old Iesha Listenbee died after being shot.

The shooting happened at 107 Arizona Drive on Sunday afternoon, July 6, at about 4:45 pm.

Verona police said there was an argument between two women.

One shot was fired, and Listenbee was struck.

A person of interest is in custody.

Listenbee will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

