Investigations continues for a deadly shooting in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly shooting in Verona remains under investigation.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 34-year-old Iesha Listenbee died after being shot.
The shooting happened at 107 Arizona Drive on Sunday afternoon, July 6, at about 4:45 pm.
Verona police said there was an argument between two women.
One shot was fired, and Listenbee was struck.
A person of interest is in custody.
Listenbee will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.