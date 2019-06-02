Police in Connecticut have arrested two suspects in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five children who went missing more than a week ago.

The New Canaan Police Department said Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and Michelle Troconis, were taken into custody in Avon, Connecticut, on Saturday night. The New York Times reported the couple are in a relationship.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen May 24 in New Canaan. She and her husband were reportedly in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody fight.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and Troconis, 44, were each charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, police said Sunday.

“Based on facts and evidence gathered during the criminal investigation, arrest warrants were completed for Fotis Dulos and Michelle C. Troconis. The arrest warrants were reviewed by a State’s Attorney and a Superior Court Judge, who found probable cause and signed both arrest warrants,” a police statement read.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis following their arrests in connection with the disappearance of Dulos’ estranged wife, taken June 1, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were taken into custody Saturday at approximately 11 p.m. and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing. Their arrests were the first made in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24. She was reported missing later that evening, and her vehicle was found in a park near her rental home in New Canaan. Her children are safe with family members.

In divorce papers, Jennifer Dulos had accused her husband of infidelity, cruelty and threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reported. He denied the allegations and said the couple’s children were being held under armed guard at his wife’s mother’s home in New York City.

Dulos and Troconis are each being held on $500,000 bond and due in Norwalk Superior Court Monday. Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.