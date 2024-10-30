Eupora and Ackerman police chiefs are husband and wife

EUPORA/ACKERMAN Miss. (WCBI) -Lawrence Caradine is the chief of police in Eupora, Martha Caradine is the chief in Ackerman. the two have been married for 26 years, and they each have the task of protecting and serving their cities.

“It is a good thing because if I need help, he is 15-20 minutes away”, said Martha Caradine, chief of police of the Ackerman Police Department. “So, for me it is pretty good knowing I have my ace in a hole.”

“Sometimes I ask her stuff like ‘hey do you think this is right or wrong’, and she is going to tell me the truth”, said Lawrence Caradine, chief of police of the Eupora Police Department. “She is going to tell me like it is and be done with it, and it helps us out a whole lot. It definitely helps when I have a warrant out for somebody, and I can send it over there to her, and she sends stuff to me, and everything gets taken care of, and we work good together.”

Chief Lawrence Caradine has been in his position for nearly three years, and chief Martha Cardine has been in her position for one month. They said their passion for law enforcement comes from wanting to be there for others.

“We love helping people. We have always been that way, and that is just the way we are”, said Caradine. “We have always been like that”.

“My mother taught us to care about people, and my daddy was a security guard. When you are little and you see your daddy comes in with his uniform on, and then you go around the police officers and stuff like that, and you want to see the blue lights. And then you grow up, and want to help”.

Even though they are head of their department in neighboring cities, they said it is not about trying to outdo one another, it is all about making sure the citizens in their cities are safe.

“It is just like a normal thing; we have been married for so long”, said Caradine. “We have our jobs, and we try our best not to take them home, and sometimes we do, and sometimes we don’t”.

“It is really not a competition”, said Caradine. “As long as we get the job done. ”

Chief Lawrence Caradine is from Eupora, and Chief Martha Caradine is from Choctaw County, they said it’s special being able to be the chiefs of their hometowns.

