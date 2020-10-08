Eupora man arrested for drive by shooting in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Imagine seeing someone in a vehicle going down the road shooting at another car.

Oktibbeha County deputies say it happened and they’ve made an arrest.

Now, 19-year-old Zamillionan Colter, of Eupora, is charged with two counts of shooting into an auto.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Highway 182, near Self Creek Road.

Investigators say both vehicles were going down the road when the gunfire started.

There were two people inside the victim’s car but no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident continues.