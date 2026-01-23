Eupora man works to gather donations for incoming winter weather

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – As the City of Eupora gears up for Winter Storm Fern, one man is working to gather donations so those who may have to utilize the Eupora Civic Center as a warming shelter will have what they need.

Corey McAlphin told WCBI that he wanted help his family and to do what he could to help those who may need to stay in Eupora’s warming shelter. And just by a Facebook post alone, donations have begun pouring in.

City of Eupora Public Works Director Odie Avery said the city has utilized the Civic Center, which was the former National Guard Armory, before in cold spurts, but this is the first time they will use it for a prolonged time.

He said the warming center will be open for at least a week, as lows are forecast to be in the teens after Winter Storm Fern moves through the area.

McAlphin said they will also continue to take donations as long as the warming shelter is open. The shelter opened at 3 pm.

